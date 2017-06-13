Sheffield Wednesday: Owls set out their ‘top two’ ambitions

Barry Bannan has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday players outlined their ambitions in the immediate aftermath of their play-off disappointment.

And the Owls midfielder says that a top two place is their number one target for the new campaign.

Carlos Carvalhal has led Wednesday to the play-offs in each of his first two years in charge

Wednesday have reached the play-offs in each of the first two seasons under coach Carlos Carvalhal but were pipped in the final at Wembley by Hull City and then in the semis this year by Huddersfield Town.

Now Bannan says the Owls are intent on ensuring that they will suffer no further play-off agony, by by-passing that and pushing straight for automatic promotion.

The Scottish international, who was an unused substitute in his country’s 2-2 draw with England at Hampden Park on Saturday, says all of the players met up the day after losing on penalties to the Terriers for a debrief and the consensus was that they don’t want to end another season thinking what might have been.

And while Wednesday are well aware of how difficult a task it will be, Bannan believes that even now without any additions to the squad, they have a team that is up to the challenge of finishing in the top two.

“We had a team talk the day after the Huddersfield game,” Bannan revealed.

“We touched on going for automatics next season.

“It is a strong, strong league and there will be loads of teams going for it. It will be tough but we know what we are capable of in our squad.

“If we can find a consistent performance and start the season well, there’s no reason why we can’t get automatic promotion.”

n The deadline for Wednesday fans to renew their season tickets is today at 5pm. After that, unsold tickets will go on general sale from Thursday until July 3.