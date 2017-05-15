Sheffield Wednesday: Owls star Keiren Westwood named in Republic of Ireland squad

Owls number one Keiren Westwood has been selected in the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their busy June schedule.

Republic boss Martin O’Neill included Westwood in his 37-man squad, which was named at a press conference in the Aviva Stadium today. O’Neill acknowledged the 32-year-old is “in great form at the moment”.

Earlier this month, Westwood was voted Wednesday’s player of the season.

The former Sunderland player, capped 19 times by his country, will be vying with Bradford City’s Colin Doyle, Newcastle United’s Rob Elliot and West Ham United’s Darren Randolph for the goalkeeping spot.

The Republic face Mexico, Uruguay and Austria next month.

O’Neill will be without the services of a number of key players, including Seamus Coleman (leg), Ciaran Clark (knee) and David Meyler (knee).

He has handed a first senior call-up for Burnley defender Kevin Long, who has recently broken into the Premier League side’s starting XI.

The Republic will jet out to New York on Monday, May 29 ahead of the international friendly against Mexico on Thursday, June 1 in MetLife Stadium. They entertain Uruguay in a friendly on Sunday, June 4.

The international camp will close with the home World Cup qualifier against Austria on Sunday, June 11.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Darren Randolph (West Ham United)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Andy Boyle (Preston North End), John Egan (Brentford), Marc Wilson (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Everton), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Darron Gibson (Sunderland), Liam Kelly (Reading), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Jonathan Hayes (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United), Shane Long (Southampton), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen)

