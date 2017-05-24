Sheffield Wednesday: Owls stars urged Carlos Carvalhal to stay

Wednesday’s stars pleaded with head coach Carlos Carvalhal to extend his Hillsborough stay.

Carvalhal claims a number of his senior players, including skipper Glenn Loovens, persuaded him to sign a contract extension.

The Portuguese chief penned a new deal on Tuesday night, although the length of the contract has not been disclosed.

Carvalhal has steered the Owls to successive top six finishes in his two seasons with the Championship club. Wednesday finished fourth in the 2016/17 season but missed out on promotion, losing 4-3 on penalties to Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-finals last week.

Carvalhal said: “When we finished the season, the captain of the team and more players came to my office and said, ‘We understand that you can move to another club but we will be very disappointed if you go. We like to work with you, we like to improve our abilities and our football.

“It made a strong impact on me.”

The 51-year-old said he had “good expectations” he would remain with the Owls “four months ago”. He pointed to his “very good connection” with chairman Dejphon Chansiri and the “unbelievable support” he has received from the club’s fans.

Having resolved his future, Carvalhal has now turned his attentions to reshaping his Owls side.

He said: “We have more strength in the team, and of course we want to progress the team.

“We want to bring not a revolution but maybe we can concentrate more on four or five players to try to improve the team, to do better.”

