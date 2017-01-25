Sheffield Wednesday: Owls sweating over the fitness of Lucas Joao

Lucas Joao will be assessed by Sheffield Wednesday’s medical staff today after picking up an injury in their behind-closed-doors friendly win at Doncaster Rovers.

Portugal international Joao featured in a strong Wednesday side, consisting of Morgan Fox, Callum McManaman, Almen Abdi, David Jones, Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu.

Fox, McManaman and Jones played an hour and midfielder Abdi completed the full 90 minutes.

Forgotten man Urby Emanuelson was also given a run-out, with Nuhiu bagging the only goal.

It was left-back Fox’s first outing since arriving from Charlton Athletic earlier this month. The 23-year-old, recruited for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £700,000, has yet to be included in a matchday squad.

Fox, graduate of the Addicks youth system, was cup-tied for the FA Cup third round clash at Middlesbrough

But Fox was overlooked for the promotion encounters with Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion, with boss Carlos Carvalhal preferring Daniel Pudil at left-back.

Speaking after completing his move, Fox told The Star: “It is good to have competition. You see it with other teams.

“Having competition doesn’t allow for any complacency to creep in.”

