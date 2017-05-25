Sheffield Wednesday: Owls take up contract options on Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson

Sheffield Wednesday have triggered their option to extend the contracts of goalkeepers Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson.

There was uncertainty over Wildsmith and Dawson’s futures, with their deals due to expire this summer.

Cameron Dawson

But The Star understands the Owls have activated the duo’s contract extensions.

Wildsmith burst on to the scene in the 2015/16 campaign, making his Wednesday debut in their League Cup victory over Mansfield Town. He leapfrogged Lewis Price in the pecking order, establishing himself as the club’s number two shot-stopper behind Keiren Westwood.

The 21-year-old, a lifelong Owls fan, made three starts last term. Wildsmith, who has previously enjoyed loan spells at Alfreton Town and Barnsley, was given run-outs against Cambridge United, Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Like Wildsmith, Dawson is a graduate of Wednesday’s youth system.

He was farmed out on loan to Wycombe Wanderers last year, featuring on two occasions for the Chairboys.

Dawson returned to Hillsborough and was thrown in at the deep end against Brighton and Hove Albion last October, coming on as a half-time substitute for the injured Westwood. The former England Under-18 and U19 international made a further three appearances.

Wednesday have confirmed Vincent Sasso, Jose Semedo, Darryl Lachman, Urby Emanuelson, Claude Dielna and Modou Sougou are out of contract.

Wingers Callum McManaman and Will Buckley have returned to their parent clubs.

