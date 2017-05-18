Sheffield Wednesday: Owls vow to come back stronger after play-off disappointment

Almen Abdi is optimistic the Owls will “come back stronger” next season, despite a second year on the spin of play-off misery.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side missed out on qualifying the Championship Play-Off Final, losing 4-3 on penalties to Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough last night.

Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri were foiled from the spot by Terriers loanee Danny Ward.

Huddersfield will now face Reading at Wembley for a place in the Premier League on Monday, May 29, while Wednesday will be competing in the second-tier again next term.

Abdi, who missed the end-of-season lottery due to a knee injury, posted on Twitter: “As disappointing & unlucky as last night’s exit was, the fight & determination was evident & we will come back stronger!”

Midfield playmaker Abdi has struggled to make an impact since moving to Hillsborough last summer, making only 16 appearances and scoring one goal.

He underwent knee surgery in April, a problem which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

