Sheffield Wednesday: Owls wait on David Jones as they gear up for Ipswich Town test

Sheffield Wednesday could be without the services of midfielder David Jones when they go to Ipswich Town aiming to secure a Championship play-off berth.

Jones has yet to take part in training this week, having failed to shrug off a virus which kept him out of Saturday’s hard-fought victory over Derby County. Kieran Lee replaced him in the middle of the park, making only his second appearance this calendar year.

Sam Hutchinson

Speaking to the media today, boss Carlos Carvalhal said: “David has not yet recovered from illness. He is still with a problem.

“Let’s see if he comes back to training tomorrow.”

Sam Hutchinson may be included in the travelling party as Wednesday chase a sixth straight victory this weekend. The holding midfielder has resumed first-team training following a calf injury and will have a late fitness test on Friday.

“Sam has been training this week,” he said. “We don’t know yet whether he will be available for Saturday. It’s a similar process to Kieran Lee.

“He has been out a long, long time so we must be careful about the situation.

“If someone who doesn’t usually go outside to dance at a party goes out to dance with friends and so on, they can probably dance for three or four hours.

“But the next day, it is very hard and you can’t walk.”

Lee was brought off after less than an hour of his comeback.

Carvalhal said: “After the party, Kieran had a lot of pain in the legs. He was tired for two or three days.

“It is normal because he has been out for three months. He is a super athletic guy but even these kind of personalities are not super men.

“It was not an easy week for him. We are trying to recover him for the weekend.”

Victory for the Owls at Portman Road will confirm their place in the top-six with a match to spare

