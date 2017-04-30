Sheffield Wednesday: Play-offs a reward for Owls effort, says Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal claims hard work has been the main factor behind Sheffield Wednesday’s successful season.

The Owls booked their place in the Championship play-off positions after Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town. Kieran Lee’s late strike sealed their first win at Portman Road since October 2012.

Wednesday are guaranteed to finish higher than the sixth place they achieved last season. Even if they lost at home to Fulham on the final day of the regular league campaign, the lowest the Owls can finish is fifth.

But should Wednesday notch a seventh straight win, Carvalhal’s troops could snatch third spot.

Carvalhal has described securing a second successive top-six finish as a “fantastic” achievement.

“It is a result of hard work from a lot of people,” he told The Star. “It gives me satisfaction to see people around me happy: the chairman, the players and the fans. I work for them and I’m happy when I make them happy.

“The attitude of the players has been important. You can’t win games if you don’t have quality, but we prepare well for the games.”

The Owls are on their best league winning streak in 24 years, prompting Carvalhal to praise their consistency.

He said: “It is another wall that we break. It was not easy to beat Mick McCarthy and Neil Warnock’s teams but we managed it.

“I am very happy with what we are achieving.

“We are making history at the club, winning six games in a row, beating Ipswich away for the first time since 2012, we’ve also won at QPR for the first time since 2000 and beat Derby for the first time in a number of years.”

Carvalhal said qualifying for the play-offs is “something that is very hard mentally, physically and tactically”.

“It is a marathon competition and it is hard to be on top of your game all the time,” said the head coach, who brought off Ross Wallace after the wide man picked up a knock.

“Six wins in a row is fantastic - something very special. We deserved to beat Ipswich. We knew it was a game where we had to be efficient.”

