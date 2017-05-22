Sheffield Wednesday ready to decide on players’ futures

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to reveal their retained list this week as they prepare for next season in the Championship.

The Owls, beaten 4-3 on penalties by Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-finals last week, have a raft of players out of contract this summer.

Joe Wildsmith, Cameron Dawson, Vincent Sasso, Jose Semedo, Darryl Lachman, Urby Emanuelson, Claude Dielna and Modou Sougou’s deals are close to expiring.

Young shot-stoppers Wildsmith and Dawson could be offered fresh terms, having ably covered for Keiren Westwood in the 2016/17 campaign.

Wednesday will also have to make a decision on Jake Kean in the close season.

The goalkeeper is due to return to Hillsborough after completing his successful loan spell at League Two side Mansfield Town.

Kean chalked up 10 clean sheets in 21 starts in all competitions.

French defender Sasso penned a one-year contract last summer, with the option for a second.

He made 14 appearances in the Owls’ promotion charge, scoring two goals.

Midfielder Semedo, a popular figure both on the terraces and in the dressing room, may also be offered a new one-year deal.

Meanwhile, forward Fernando Forestieri has described losing in the play-offs with the Owls as the “worst feeling” of his life.

Forestieri, who was denied in the shoot-out by Huddersfield’s Danny Ward, tweeted: “I am very gutted to not give you the fans what you all deserve.

“For me, this is the worst feeling I have felt in my life. I just want to say thanks to all the fans and my team mates for everything.”