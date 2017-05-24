Sheffield Wednesday: Retaining Carlos Carvalhal’s services is a major coup for Owls

Tying head coach Carlos Carvalhal down to a new contract is arguably the best piece of business Sheffield Wednesday will do in the close-season.

That is the verdict of ex-Owls boss Brian Laws as the club begin their preparations for the 2017/18 campaign.

As The Star exclusively revealed online yesterday afternoon, Carvalhal has signed a new deal to extend his Hillsborough stay, which was last night confirmed by the club.

The 51-year-old’s contract was due to expire next month.

But Carvalhal held talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri in Sheffield on Monday and the Portuguese chief has now agreed to remain in charge for next season at least. The length of his contract has not been made public.

Laws told The Star: “Carlos is a big, important signing. It looks to me like the relationship between the chairman and the manager is very strong.

“It is good that they have put this to bed very early.

“It gives everyone connected with the football club, from the supporters to the players, direction.

“At the end of the day, Carlos is the driver and has got his hands on a colossal giant truck in Sheffield Wednesday.

“He needs to drive it all the way to the Premier League.”

Carvalhal is a popular figure on the terraces, having steered Wednesday to back-to-back play-offs. He will be aiming to lead the club to promotion at the third time of asking.

“Carlos deserves another crack at it,” said Laws, who is a regular summariser for BBC Radio Sheffield.

“The club have come a long way in the last 18 months.

“They hugely over-achieved in his first season. It was incredible how they got to the Championship play-off final.

“There was a lot of pressure on them this season and the demands were higher from the fans but they finished fourth so I think Carlos has done really, really well.

“Carlos has ticked every box. The only thing you can say that has been a let down, if you call it a let down, is the fact they have not quite got over that final hurdle and that is the big one. It is a big almighty step.

“But Carlos has definitely earned the right to have another crack at it and the supporters are right behind him.

“I think he will have learned a lot this year, particularly about style of play and what is required.”

