Sheffield Wednesday: Roar the Owls to Wembley, says Carlos Carvalhal

Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal is guarding against complacency ahead of the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Huddersfield Town.

The Owls will be aiming to reach the Wembley showpiece for the second year running when they entertain the Terriers at a sold-out Hillsborough tonight.

Wednesday put in a defensive masterclass to hold Huddersfield to a goalless draw in the first leg on Sunday, but Carvalhal is adamant the tie is far from over.

Carvalhal told The Star: “I have my feet on the floor. We still have a job to do. There are 90 minutes to play where we must play very serious and consistent and try to achieve a good victory. But we don’t play alone and we have a hard job to do on Wednesday but we are optimistic because we are playing at Hillsborough.”

The popular Portuguese chief is urging Wednesday’s fans to roar them to victory.

“Our fans are amazing,” said Carvalhal. “We must do our jobs and I’m sure our fans will do a fantastic job. Let’s do our jobs. Let’s achieve something special.

“The fans will give the maximum on Wednesday. The crowd can make an impact. With the same system and players, it is different as we had the experience from last season with the semi-finals and the crowd make a big impact.”

Carvalhal, who reckons the Owls have a “small advantage” after the first meeting, has not ruled out the possibility of making changes to his starting line-up. Midfielder Sam Hutchinson and strikers Sam Winnall and Jordan Rhodes are pushing to start.

Carvalhal said: “We have a good squad and let’s see if we manage one or another player. We made three substitutions on Sunday with a strategy and we have other players who have recovered.”