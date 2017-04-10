Sheffield Wednesday: Ross Wallace calls on Owls to replicate ‘best performance of the season’ in race for play-off place

Ross Wallace has challenged his Wednesday teammates to push on following their impressive victory over Newcastle United.

Second half headers by Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher ensured Carlos Carvalhal’s men inflicted a first away defeat on the Magpies since January 2.

Owls Ross Wallace gets away from Utds Yoan Gouffran....Pic Steve Ellis

Jonjo Shelvey bagged a late consolation for second-placed Newcastle United but the Owls deservedly held on to clinch back-to-back Championship wins.

Wallace said: “It was a big win, but it was more the performance. I thought we were outstanding. I thought the strikers, Fletcher and Hoops and Jordan when he came on were great and Hoops looked more like himself.

“All around, it was a good performance. We defended well and defensively, we have been outstanding since I have been here.”

Wide man Wallace, who whipped in the free-kick for Lees’ opener, declared it their “best” performance of the season.

GOAL....A leap into the play offs for the Owls and scorer Steven Fletcher.....Pic Steve Ellis

“It was the best we have played and it has come at a really good time,” he said. “That will give us something to build. If we put performances like that, the rest will just take care of itself.

“It has come at a good time and we are starting to find a bit of form. But we knew that we have players coming back. Hooper is such a big player for us and was outstanding and he makes other people play better around him as well.”

With five matches left, the Owls remain two points clear of Fulham, who they welcome to Hillsborough on the final day.

Wallace stressed: “We are not thinking about play-offs yet. There’s still loads of points to play for.

GOAL...Owls Tom Lees celebrations after his opening goal....Pic Steve Ellis

“It is the nature of the performances we are looking for and if we can put that performance in for the rest of the season, then I am pretty sure we’ll be there.”

Captain Glenn Loovens will be assessed after being forced off at half-time due to an abductor problem.