Sheffield Wednesday: Ross Wallace hoping his stunning strike against Huddersfield Town will be the first of many

Ross Wallace was relieved to finally see one of his shots fly into the back of the net on Saturday and now he’s hoping it will provide the spark for more.

The Scot opened the scoring with a sensational strike against Huddersfield in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over the Terriers at Hillsborough to open his account for the season. Now 31-year-old Wallace is aiming to add to the tally quickly.

“It finally came,” he told The Star. “I’ve been trying to pop them in like that a few times. Finally it’s come and hopefully there’ll be a few more in the next couple of weeks.”

MORE

WATCH & RATE: Ross Wallace’s best goals for Sheffield Wednesday

Wallace recognised that until that point Wednesday hadn’t been at their best, but he felt that the 30-yard drive lifted the players and the fans.

“It put a wee bit of life into us, a little bit of confidence,” he admitted. “You could tell that the crowd were getting a little bit edgy, so getting the goal settled us down and give us the chance to play the football we know we can play once we got on a roll.”

“To be fair to (Huddersfield) they played some good stuff,” Wallace added.” We didn’t have the shape of the team quite right. In the second half we played higher up the pitch and that was the slight change. Obviously the goal lifted everybody and gave everyone the confidence to just push on from there.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here