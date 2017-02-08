Sheffield Wednesday’s fears over Tom Lees ahead of Birmingham City clash

Sheffield Wednesday could be without the services of Tom Lees for the second match running when they welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough.

The influential centre-half sat-out Friday’s trip to releagtion-threatened Wigan Athletic due to a knee problem. Frenchamn Vincent Sasso replaced Lees, who has been a first-team regular since moving to Hillsborough in July 2014, at the heart of the Owls’ defence and helped Carlos Carvalhal’s side secure a vital 1-0 victory.

Speaking at his press briefing today, Carvalhal said he is “not sure yet” whether Lees will be available for selection.

Carvalhal also confirmed striker Gary Hooper (quad) is a big injury worry for the promotion-chasing Owls.

The Wednesday head coach said: “We have more than 48 hours to go until the game. We have some doubts about Tom Lees.

“We are also waiting to recover Gary Hooper.

“We will know tomorrow if they are available or not.”

Left-back Morgan Fox is in the frame to start, having shrugged off his minor knock. The former Charlton Athletic resumed first-team training this week.

Sam Hutchinson is likely to return in central midfielder after completing a two-match suspension for his dismissal against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Carvalhal, meanwhile, is pleased Will Buckley is back in the fold following a lengthy injury lay-off. The winger was ruled out of action for two months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

But Buckley played 75 minutes of Wednesday’s development match against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Carvalhal said: “Will has been out a long time but is back in training. He did around 70 odd minutes with the development squad. He’s progressing day by day.

“He is available now and has plenty of time until the end of the season to show his abilities.”

