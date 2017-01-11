Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson has taken his game to another level, claims Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Boss Carlos Carvalhal reckons Sam Hutchinson has taken his game to a new level this season.

Hutchinson has been outstanding in the Owls’ promotion push, prompting the Championship club to tie him down to a new long-term contract yesterday. The 27-year-old, who has featured in 23 of their 25 league matches, is poised to remain at Hillsborough until 2020.

Describing Hutchinson’s contract extension as “amazing news”, Carvalhal said: “Sam is a team player. When we arrived, there were a lot of doubts about him as he played few games.

“We have managed him. I think we are doing fantastic with him.

“He has started playing more games. Sam played a lot of games last season and he has so far played more minutes this season than the whole of last season.

“His level of football has improved and he’s starting to understand better and better what we want. He’s a very clever person and player and also a fantastic professional. He has jumped to another level. Absolutely sure.”

