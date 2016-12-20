Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson reveals the man behind his superb Owls form

Sam Hutchinson has credited head coach Carlos Carvalhal with turning around his Owls career.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular under the Portuguese chief, making 50 appearances in the last two seasons.

It is in stark contrast to the early part of Hutchinson’s career where he was beset by injury problems, prompting him to hang up his boots at one point.

“Carlos makes me do everything in training and it works,” Hutchinson told The Star. “People put their arm around me in the past and it didn’t really work.

“There are some days Carlos looks after me but more often than not he just says go out there and play. I’ve always said if I get a run of games that people will see the real me.

“I have missed so many years of football and you need that run of games. It has maybe taken me two or three years but I’m slowly getting there.

“In the first year at Wednesday, I played 10 games, in the second 20 and the third year 30 so I can only get better.”

In recent weeks, Hutchinson has stood out in the defensive midfield role but has also impressed at centre-back this term.

“You need that bit of bite in the Championship,” he said. “Whatever anyone says, sometimes the bookings I pick up I have to do for the team.”

“I’m not bothered if I do get booked as it is a job for the team and I’m more than happy to do it. My job is to put tackles. The gaffer wants me to do that job and I’m more than happy to do it for the team.”