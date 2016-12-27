Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson salutes Owls stars after Newcastle United triumph

Sam Hutchinson praised the way his Owls teammates stuck to their game plan in the Boxing Day victory over Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Glenn Loovens 53rd minute header secured Wednesday’s third consecutive win at St James’ Park last night. Victory keeps them in sixth position at the halfway point in the campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Hutchinson said: “It is a great win. They are top of the league. The lads dug in. We had a gameplan and stuck to it and the skipper came up with the goal so we are buzzing.”

Asked if it was Owls’ best performance of the season, the midfielder replied: “I think so. Newcastle have got great attacking flair and they can score at any minute in the game. We worked as a team and we deserved it.”

The result means Carlos Carvalhal’s side have now picked up maximum points in five out of their last six matches. Wednesday have also won four and drawn one in the last five Boxing Day matches, recording five clean sheets.

Hutchinson, named man of the match against Newcastle, is confident the Owls can kick on in the second half of the season.

“We are always confident to be fair,” he said. “You see last year we got to the play-off final and were unlucky but this year we are ready and I think you can see it.”

