Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Winnall eyes back-to-back promotions via the play-offs

Twelve months after winning in the play-offs with Barnsley, Sam Winnall has set his sights on repeating the feat with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 26-year-old played a big part in the Reds securing promotion to the Championship last season, hitting 24 goals.

Sam Winnall

Now Winnall is looking to lead the Owls back into the Premier League after a 17-year absence.

He said: “I am getting used to play-offs!

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“I don’t think there is a key - it is just being the best you can be on the day.

“I think the biggest thing is experience. You look at the Barnsley team last season, we played at Wembley a month before and then we played again and were 2-0 up within 10 minutes and it was game over. Having that experience of Wembley and knowing what it is like holds us in good stead.”

On the eve of Barnsley’s second visit to Wembley in the space of two months last year, the striker watched the Championship Play-Off Final at the team’s London hotel as the Owls succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Hull City.

When asked if his Wednesday teammates have discussed the near miss, Winnall said: “I don’t think it needs to be spoken about. It is obvious, isn’t it.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“To go and lose in a Play-Off Final is obviously going to be disappointing and we want to rectify that and go one better this season.”

Carlos Carvalhal’s men head to Huddersfield Town for the first leg of their play-off semi-final tomorrow. The second leg takes place at Hillsborough next Wednesday.

Winnall said: “It doesn’t really matter who is at home first or second; we are happy being in the play-offs and we believe we are going to go all the way.”

Wednesday splashed out to £500,000 to bring Winnall to Hillsborough in January and the former Scunthorpe United player made his debut as a substitute in the team’s victory 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

“We won 2-0 and I made my debut and that was obviously a great day and hopefully we can have another one against Huddersfield,” he added.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter