Sheffield Wednesday: Six strikers? That’s not a problem... I need that many, insists Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal insists he is happy with the fierce competition for places up front.

The head coach has a plethora of strikers at his disposal after adding Sam Winnall to their ranks last week.

Owls skipper Glenn Loovens with Carlos Carvalhal at the final whistle...Pic Steve Ellis

Winnall made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town, a result which stretched the Owls’ unbeaten league run to six matches.

Second half strikes by Ross Wallace and Fernando Forestieri helped Wednesday record a fourth consecutive win against the Terriers.

Winnall will be vying for a regular starting spot with Forestieri, Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper, Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao.

Carvalhal told The Star: “It’s not a problem (to have six strikers). This is football. You have 11 players happy and a minimum of 14 unhappy. It is normal.”

When quizzed on whether the Owls intend to offload any of their forwards, Carvalhal replied: “We are not considering letting players go on loan.”

Winnall is relishing the six-way battle to play.

“It (the competition) is fierce but as a footballer that’s what you want,” he said. “It keeps you on your toes and it keeps you motivated to be at your best all the time. I know coming here I’ve got an excellent strikeforce alongside me so I’m not going to see it as a negative. I’m going to see it as a positive that I’ve got excellent support.

“I know I’ve got teammates around me who can help me to succeed and I can help them.”

Wednesday have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Callum McManaman, Morgan Fox and Winnall.

“We are happy with Sam and Callum, who will do better in the future,” he said. “Also, Fox, who was not involved in the 18 because we needed a right-back on the bench, we can cover the left with Reach.

“We are here to try and make them better players.

“We know all the players in the Championship. If you don’t, you are blind.”