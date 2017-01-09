Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Strong’ Joe Wildsmith will bounce back from cup mistake, says Carlos Carvalhal

Boss Carlos Carvalhal is adamant rookie goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith will recover strongly from his costly error in Wednesday’s FA Cup third round defeat to Middlesbrough.

Wildsmith, making only his second start of the campaign after Carvalhal opted to rest Keiren Westwood, gifted Boro the second of their three goals after half-time.

The highly-rated 21-year-old tried to clear his lines but his attempted clearance was charged down by Boro striker Alvaro Negredo.

“Joe is a strong guy,” insisted Carvalhal, who made six changes to his starting line-up. “Of course, he’s unhappy but he’s a strong boy and he and the team will react very fast.

“These kind of things happen. It was a very hard moment for a young player but it is part of the process.

“All of us when we grow up make mistakes but we learn from the mistakes. It is normal in football.”

Wildsmith’s moment to forget came midway through the second half after Boro captain Grant Leadbitter had put the Premier League side ahead in the 58th minute with a well-taken free-kick. Marten de Roon rounded off the scoring late on.

Carvalhal refused to blame Wildsmith for his error in judgement, saying: “We lose together, we win together. I never put responsibility on one player because we lose agame.

“I have absolute trust in Joe. He’s a very good goalkeeper and has a bright future.

“What happened to him today can happen tomorrow to the best goalkeeper in the world.”

The Owls head coach felt the first goal was pivotal to the final outcome as the team suffered their first defeat in six matches.

He said: “Whoever achieved the first goal, it was always going to have a big impact on the game. Both teams have good organisation. They achieved the first goal and after this, especially after the second, it was very tough.

“We didn’t lose because we didn’t try. It was quite the opposite. We finished with five attackers.

“We tried everything. I don’t have anything against our players.”