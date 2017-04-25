Sheffield Wednesday: There’ll be no letting up from Owls players now

Sheffield Wednesday have been urged to maintain their winning momentum heading into the final two matches of the regular Championship season.

The Owls are closing in on a second successive top-six finish and have opened up a five point cushion over seventh-placed Leeds United following a superb sequence of results.

There is a feel-good factor around the camp after five successive victories - the first time in over a decade that Wednesday have managed such a feat.

Nonetheless, coach Lee Bullen wants the Owls to stay grounded as they step up their preparations for the trip to Ipswich Town.

Bullen said: “We are not resting on our laurels. We have got two games to go and we want to finish with two victories.”

Gary Hooper has been instrumental in Wednesday’s fine run of form and the marksman deservedly bagged his first goal in nearly half a year in Saturday’s hard-fought victory over Derby County.

“It was good to see Gary get on the scoresheet,” conceded Bullen. “It was an instinctive finish. He is just one of those naturally gifted finishers. We are blessed to have such a fantastic group of strikers.”

Another big plus was Kieran Lee’s return from injury. The midfielder played nearly an hour against the Rams, having recovered from hip surgery.

Speaking to Radio Sheffield, Bullen said: “It was good to see Kieran Lee get back on. He fitted in like he had never been away. It was understandable he started to buckle after an hour or so. Kieran is a big player for us. He has been a big loss.

“He’s a fabulous player and would probably get in the majority of teams around the Championship and possibly higher.”

“You could probably say that about a lot of our players at the moment on their day. They are just different class.”