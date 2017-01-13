Sheffield Wednesday: Three key battles to watch against Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town lock horns at Hillsborough tomorrow with both sides aiming to boost their promotion aspirations.

The Owls will be looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back draws, while David Wagner’s side will be looking to open up a seven point gap on their hosts with a victory this weekend.

Tom Lees

Here, The Star look at three key battles that could determine the outcome of the Yorkshire derby.

Tom Lees V Nahki Wells

Owls centre-back Lees will have to be at the top of his game as he comes up against a physical and pacey strikeforce.

Wells’ seven goals have been crucial to the Terriers’ surprise league position this term, and he will arrive at Hillsborough full of confidence having scored four in his last six outings.

Fernando Forestieri

Whilst Lees, who made the switch to Hillsborough in July 2014, is a very good defender in the air, he may struggle to handle the pace of Wells, the 5ft 7in former Bradford man who is quick with the ball at his feet.

Sam Hutchinson V Aaron Mooy

Arguably the two sides' best players this term. The battle between Hutchinson, who signed a new contract with the Owls this week, and Mooy in the middle of the park could be one to watch.

Having started the campaign at centre-back, the former Chelsea man returned to midfield in November and he hasn’t looked back.

His ability to tackle and break up the play has been fantastic. But up against Mooy it could be a whole different ball game.

Mooy, on a season-long loan from Manchester City, is renowned for his brilliant passing which has served the Terriers so well this term.

Fernando Forestieri V Mark Hudson

Having shrugged off an injury and committed his future to the club earlier this week, Forestieri will be out to reclaim his goalscoring touch.

Standing in his way will be Terriers skipper Hudson, who leads their back four by example.

Hudson is a no-nonsense centre-half, who is an integral part of Huddersfield’s spine. Forestieri won’t be receiving any sympathy from him, that can be assured.

But the former Watford man likes a goal against Huddersfield, having netted the winner in the last two meetings between the two sides. Prior to that, he’d also found the net against the Terriers for Watford back in 2013 in a 2-1 win.

However, all of those goals have come at the John Smith’s Stadium, so he’ll be eager to turn that stat around and find the net at Hillsborough.