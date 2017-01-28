Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees still hopeful of automatic promotion

Tom Lees insists he has yet to give up hope that Sheffield Wednesday will win automatic promotion this season.

The Owls sit 13 points shy of second place in the Championship following defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Talismanic defender Lees remains confident the gap can be clawed back over the remaining 19 games of the campaign but says only a winning run can keep hope alive.

“There are freak results every week in this league and anything can happen,” Lees said. “Brighton was one defeat.

“It was a big chance to go within a few points of them but all we can do now is start another run.

“We have been on a good run and we’ve got to put another run together and see see where it takes us.”

STATS: Click here for Tom Lees’ season and career facts and figures

Wednesday competed well at league leaders Brighton last week and arguably looked the side most likely to win the game mid-way through the second half before falling away following Fernando Forestieri’s missed penalty.

Lees believes the manner in which Wednesday pushed Chris Hughton’s side shows the gap in quality is not large.

But he says the Owls must begin to replicate Brighton’s ruthless streak.

He said: “In terms of quality and playing football, the gap is not that big.

“But I’ve watched Brighton numerous times this season. They played Birmingham a couple of weeks ago and scored a 94th minute winner.

“That’s why teams go up. They find a way to win.”