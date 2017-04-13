Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Pope issued with a formal warning by the Football Association over his bizarre Twitter rant on Owls striker Sam Winnall

Bury striker Tom Pope has been issued with a formal warning by the Football Association following his bizarre Twitter rant aimed at Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall earlier this month.

Pope, formerly of Rotherham United, slammed Winnall over his celebration after he registered against his former club Barnsley on April 1.

Sam Winnall

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Winnall, on his first return to Oakwell, was booed throughout the South Yorkshire derby and had a a Peppa Pig toy thrown his way in the early stages of the contest.

In a series of tweets the next day, Pope suggested he would like to punch Winnall, claiming he would “KO him in five seconds”.

As well as claiming Winnall disrespected his previous employers, Pope also described Wednesday fans as “delusional”, saying: “I don’t need to be relevant to know Sheffield Wednesday aren’t a big club to anyone who isn’t a Sheffield Wednesday fan.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

As revealed by The Star last week, the FA contacted Pope over his conduct.

And a statement on the FA’s Twitter feed today read: “Tom Pope has been issued with a formal warning for comments the @buryfcofficial striker posted on his Twitter account on 2 April 2017.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter