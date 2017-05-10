Sheffield Wednesday: Tommy Smith backs Huddersfield Town to see off the Owls in the play-offs

Right-back Tommy Smith is confident in Huddersfield Town’s chances of overcoming Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-offs.

The Terriers welcome the Owls to the John Smith’s Stadium in the semi-final first leg on Sunday before the away leg on Wednesday, May 17.

Tommy Smith

Huddersfield finished fifth below the Owls on goal difference following a dismal end to the season. The West Yorkshire outfit suffered six losses in their final 10 league matches and lost both of their meetings with Wednesday.

But Smith, a key figure in the Terriers unlikely promotion push, is relishing the prospect of taking part in the end-of-season showpiece.

Smith told the Huddersfield Examiner: “It’s been a really exciting season and personally I’m excited about the play-offs. This is a new competition; we are up for it for our fans and we will definitely be ready.

“The gaffer has changed the team in recent weeks to keep us as fresh as possible and as fit as possible and he’s tried to give us the best possible chance.

“We are moving on from the season and we are going into the play-offs fully ready.”

Huddersfield fans have snapped up their 2,000 ticket allocation for the trip to Hillsborough next week. The tie is sold-out.

Smith said: “We have finished the season fifth, which is an incredible achievement, and now the play-offs are a completely different competition.

“It’s Sheffield Wednesday we are up against, but we fancy ourselves against anyone – we have said that all season. We’ve played the likes of your Brighton and your Newcastle and we have beaten them, so we will certainly have a right go.”

