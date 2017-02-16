Sheffield Wednesday: Vincent Sasso puts future to one side to concentrate on Owls promotion tilt

Towering defender Vincent Sasso has put his long-term future on the backburner to focus on the Owls’ top-six push.

Sasso’s deal runs out in the summer, although he has the option of a further 12 months.

When pressed on his contract situation in the wake of the Owls’ 2-1 midweek victory over Blackburn Rovers, Sasso told The Star: “I like the players and feel good here.

“We will see. I do not really think about it (contract) at the moment.

“The most important thing is the next game against Nottingham.”

In recent weeks, the 25-year-old has proven a reliable deputy for the injured Tom Lees, producing a string of fine performances at the heart of the Championship club’s rearguard.

Sasso registered a superb first half double in their hard-earned win over troubled Blackburn.

Should Lees fail to recover from the knee injury which has sidelined him for the last three fixtures, Sasso is set to partner captain Glenn Loovens again at centre-back when they go to Nottingham Forest this weekend. Forest, under interim boss Gary Brazil following the sacking of Philippe Montanier, are languishing in 17th position, seven points above the drop zone.

“Every game is difficult, especially against the teams near the bottom,” insisted Sasso. “We just have to be ready and try to get the three points.”

Having been on the periphery in the first half of the season, Sasso is delighted to be getting an extended run in the side. And the Frenchman, who spent last season on loan with the Owls, making 19 appearances, admits he is loving life at Hillsborough.

“To play more games does help because the first game (against Wigan) was hard,” he said. “But after that, you get confidence and get going.

“I feel more comfortable after the run of games. That’s normal. As a team, we can play better than what we did against Blackburn but we got the three points.”

Wednesday have sold-out their 2,800 ticket allocation for the trip to Leeds United a week on Saturday.

