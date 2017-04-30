Sheffield Wednesday: We know no player will let us down, says Jack Hunt

Jack Hunt says that the trust running through the Sheffield Wednesday squad of late has been a key component in their securing a place in the play-offs.

A place in the top six was guaranteed on Saturday at Portman Road as the Owls beat Ipswich Town 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kieran Lee.

ack Hunt holds off Myles Kenlock....Pic Steve Ellis

Ultimately, Carlos Carvalhal’s side didn’t need to win as Leeds United’s 3-3 draw with Norwich City meant Wednesday couldn’t be caught.

However the win stretched their sequence to six in a row, a feat not achieved since 1993, and Hunt says the fact that every player knows they will be backed up by their team mate has been a huge factor in their recent form.

“It’s nice to get over the line, we’ve played really well recently and we’ve done what we had to do, so it’s a great feeling to confirm the place in the play-offs,” he said.

“Everyone’s playing really, really well. Right through the spine, everyone’s doing their jobs and when you look beside you, you know they’re not going to let you down.”

On the victory over Ipswich, itself, Hunt added: “We said before the game lets go and work hard because they are a tough team, we had to show them respect.

“But we knew the longer we stayed in the game we’d get chances.

“Keep a clean sheet and we’ll score and that’s what happened. It was a hard game but I thought we played well, especially in the second half.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here