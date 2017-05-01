Sheffield Wednesday: We’ll go all out to go one better in play-offs, says Owls hero

Midfielder Kieran Lee has promised Wednesday’s players will do all they can to win the play-offs after the Championship club confirmed their place in the end-of-season shake-up.

Lee registered in Saturday’s victory at Ipswich Town, a result which means the Owls cannot be caught by their Yorkshire rivals Leeds, who sit in seventh position, with one match of the regular campaign left.

Wednesday’s sixth straight win moved them up to fourth and Lee, a key member of the side who reached the Play-Off Final in 2016, wants to end a positive year on a high.

He told The Star: “Everyone is delighted we have a sealed a play-off place with a game to spare but we have to keep going. We can’t relax even next weekend when we don’t need to win the game.

“We are all determined to go one better than last year. Everyone strives to play in the Premier League so we will be giving everything we can to win the play-offs.”

Should Carlos Carvalhal’s men beat rivals Fulham at Hillsborough next Sunday, the Owls could finish third in the standings.

When asked who he would like to face in the play-offs, Lee said: “I honestly don’t mind who we play.

“I didn’t really look at what went on with the results over the weekend.”

“We just concentrate on our own game.

“We will be confident whoever we play and we believe we can beat anyone.

“We want to keep our momentum going and finish as high as we can.”

It is the first time the Owls have recorded six league victories on the bounce since 1993 when Trevor Francis was in charge and he memorably led the club to the League and FA Cup finals and a seventh-placed finish in the top-flight.

“We just have to keep doing what we have been doing,” stressed Lee. “We have to keep everybody together and continue working hard as a team.

“It would be nice to get another win against Fulham to keep the run going.

“I think we will be the team that people will want to avoid at the moment.”