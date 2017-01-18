Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We need to get in their faces and make it horrible for them,’ says Ross Wallace ahead of Owls’ trip to Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday winger Ross Wallace is gearing up for a huge test of the Owls’ promotion credentials as he and his team mates prepare for what he describes as ‘the best team we have played’.

Wednesday head to Brighton on Friday night to take on the second-placed Seagulls who have already taken three points off the Owls this season.

That 2-1 success at Hillsborough brought out the belief in Wallace that no opposition has been better than Chris Hughton’s side.

And the Scot, who scored in both legs of Wednesday’s play-off semi-final win over Brighton in May, says they are going to have to be at the very peak of their game to take anything from the Amex Stadium.

“This is going to be a tough test for us on Friday,” he said.

“We are going to have to be at it because I thought Brighton, when they came here, were the best team we have played this season, in my opinion.

Ross Wallace celebrates scoring against Brighton in the play-off semi-final second leg at the Amex Stadium in May

“Obviously Chris Hughton has got them well organised and hard to beat. It’s going to be a tough match but we’ve got the players to unlock defences and if we are on it we can cause them problems.”

Wallace added: “The main thing for us is we get the shape of the team right, press them and get in their faces and make it horrible for them when they are on the ball, then we have got players who can create chances to score goals.”

Wallace said he felt there was an element of revenge in motivating Brighton when they came to Hillsborough in October, following Wednesday’s play-off win, and he gives the impression the roles will be reversed somewhat on Friday.

“I think when they came here there was a sense that they really wanted to get one over on us,” he said. “It will be nice to get back there and get that win back.”