Sheffield Wednesday: We’re feeling ‘invincible’ says Owls star

Six wins in a row have Sheffield Wednesday feeling ‘invincible’ according to one Owls player.

As Wednesday prepare to face Fulham on Sunday - one of three potential play-off opponents - in their last game of the regular Championship season Jack Hunt says the team have no fear of any side they come up against.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side enter May off the back of victories over Rotherham, Newcastle, Cardiff, QPR, Dery and Ipswich during a winning April.

With a top six place secured following last Saturday’s win at Portman Road, the only thing left to decide is which team Wednesday will take on in the play-off semi-final.

However, rather than concerning themselves about who may be coming up next, in-form Hunt, who has played in five of those six victories, believes that everyone should be afraid of them.

The full-back adds, though, that this only comes about through the continued hard work they’ve put in, in the last month.

“It’s understandable when you’ve won six in a row, we feel invincible at the moment but we know that the only way we can feel invincible is whenever we go across the white line everyone does their jobs and everyone plays to their maximum.

“If we do that then yes, we feel like we can beat anyone.

“The good thing is we know no one will want to play us. Out of the three other teams in the play-offs, no one will want to play us.”

He added: “Without being arrogant, we are really confident and, like I say, everyone giving their all, it’s a good feeling.”

The match against Fulham - a Hillsborough sell-out on Sunday - has drawn debate amongst fans as to the approach Carvalhal should take, with such important games looming large.

The head coach may chose to shake his team up and rest some players, but Hunt is certainly one who wants to keep going and add to that winning tally.

“It’s a funny one,” said the 26-year-old.

“The manager, you don’t know what he’ll do, he might rotate the team.

“As far as I am concerned, we want to go out and shake Fulham up and win the game and that can only stand us in good stead to carry the momentum on into the play-offs.”