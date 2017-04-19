Sheffield Wednesday: Who will win the race to the Championship play-offs?

Who will join Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League?

Despite a mini wobble, Newcastle United should hold on to secure the second automatic promotion berth.

But there are five teams competing for four play-off places and only six points separate them.

Reading leapfrogged Huddersfield Town up to third after their come-from-behind home win over relegated Rotherham United on Easter Monday. The Terriers were held to a draw at Derby County, who travel to Hillsborough this weekend, but David Wagner’s side boast a game in hand on their rivals.

Wednesday are in a rich vein of form, having picked up maximum points from their last four outings.

However, Fulham remain hot on the heels of the Owls, Huddersfield and Reading. The Cottagers fate is in their own hands as they still have to play Yorkshire clubs Huddersfield and Wednesday away from home.

Leeds were dumped out of the top six for the first time since November 26 after suffering a surprise home loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although the Whites have recorded just one victory from their last five matches, Garry Monk’s men will guarantee a play-off spot if they win their last three fixtures with Wednesday and Fulham meeting on the last weekend.

Reading (Third)

Played 43 Points 79

Form in last six games: WWWLWW

Remaining fixtures: Nottingham Forest (A), Wigan (H), Burton (A)

Key man: Yann Kermorgant

Boss Jaap Stam’s view: “It’s very important at this stage in the season that you win your games, especially your home games. The fans need to stick with their team and help them out.”

Did you know? Reading are on the brink of being taken over by a Chinese family. The Royals have been owned by the Thai consortium of Lady Sasima, Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth and Narin Niruttinanon since September 2014.

Huddersfield (Fourth)

Played 42 Points 78

Form in last six games: LLWLWD

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H), Wolves (A), Birmingham (A), Cardiff (H)

Key man: Elias Kachunga

David Wagner’s view: “If we secure a play-off spot then we will be very happy. We are humble and we know how difficult it is to get points in this division. We are Huddersfield Town and to have this points total is an unbelievable achievement.

Did you know? You have to go back to 1972 for the last time Huddersfield dined at English football’s top table.

Owls (Fifth)

Played 43 Points 75

Form in last six games: LDWWWW

Remaining fixtures: Derby (H), Ipswich (A), Fulham (H)

Key man: Gary Hooper

Carlos Carvalhal’s view: “We are very strong and the confidence is high. We have four wins in a row and the mentality is really strong. We are in a good way in the season.”

Did you know? Owls have already accumulated more points (75) than they managed in the whole of last season.

Fulham (Sixth)

Played 43 Points 73

Form in last six games: LWLWWW

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (A), Brentford (H), Wednesday (A)

Key man: Tom Cairney

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic’s view: “I’m not thinking who will be chasing us or which team we will be chasing. We need to concentrate on our work and the next game.”

Did you know? Fulham are currently without the services of joint top-scorer Chris Martin, who failed to get his red card at Norwich City last week overturned.

Leeds (Seventh)

Played 43 Points 73

Form in last six games: WLLWDL

Remaining fixtures: Burton (A), Norwich (H), Wigan (A)

Key man: Chris Wood

Boss Garry Monk’s view: “We’ve spent so long in there (the play-offs) with a points advantage and now we don’t have that. Now we have to go on the hunt and sometimes it’s easier with less pressure on you when you’re on the hunt.”

Did you know: Leeds maintained a place in the play-offs for 25 consecutive matches.

