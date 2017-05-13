Sheffield Wednesday: Why Huddersfield Town are wary of ‘great’ Fernando Forestieri

David Wagner is acutely aware his Huddersfield Town side must nullify Owls top-scorer Fernando Forestieri if they are to emerge victorious in their Championship play-off semi-final showdown.

The Terriers defence will be looking to keep Forestieri and company quiet when they take on Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow, kick-off 12pm.

Fernando Forestieri

Forestieri’s record against Huddersfield is impressive. He has notched five goals in eight appearances versus the West Yorkshire outfit since moving to England in 2012.

With Gary Hooper unlikely to be involved in the first leg due to a hamstring injury, twelve-goal Forestieri is in contention to start in the first leg of the tie against his favourite opponents.

Terriers boss Wagner said: “Forestieri is a great player, a great offensive player.

“He hasn’t been involved as often in the last six or seven games for Sheffield Wednesday. Only this shows the quality they have in the offence and the money they invested. He will probably be involved and it is up to us to find solutions to stop him from scoring and performing.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

While Wagner is a big fan of Forestieri’s qualities, the German insists Wednesday have a “lot of top quality players”.

“The good thing is there are no surprises; we are totally aware about the individual quality and the team quality,” said Wagner. “Plus, the offence and defensive qualities that Sheffield Wednesday have. We have to cause them problems, I am sure they have thoughts about us, too.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Wagner said Huddersfield have done their homework on Wednesday and know what to expect from their South Yorskhire rivals.

“They usually play the same style of football,” he said.

“Maybe it changes a little bit if [Atdhe] Nuhiu comes on and they go for second balls and set-pieces.

“But if he isn’t involved then they have the same idea of how to defend and attack. They have quality; that doesn’t change.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter