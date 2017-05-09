Sheffield Wednesday: Why Owls midfielder David Jones is wary of Huddersfield Town

Midfielder David Jones has expressed his admiration for Huddersfield Town, claiming Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship play-off semi-final opponents have had a “fantastic” season.

The Terriers entertain the Owls in the first leg of the end-of-season competition on Sunday, having lost three of their final four league matches.

David Jones

Despite Huddersfield’s poor end to the campaign, Jones has warned his Owls teammates not to underestimate their West Yorkshire counterparts.

Jones, one of 10 changes made by head coach Carlos Carvalhal in Sunday’s home defeat to Fulham, said: “I think ideally you would like some form going into the play-offs but we have seen over the years it doesn’t really matter.

“Everybody has the same chance of going up and Huddersfield have known for a few weeks they were going to be in the play-offs so have been preparing for them.

“Huddersfield are a very good team and have done fantastic this season. They obviously have got good team spirit and will be tough opponents.”

Huddersfield will be without first-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward this weekend. The Liverpool loanee will serve a one-match suspension following his red card against Cardiff City. Joel Coleman is poised to deputise in between the sticks.

Wednesday have won all their last four meetings with Huddersfield.

“It helps when you have played against teams and beaten them but we are under no illusions it will be a very tough game,” said Jones.

“They have got some very good players.

“We are going to have to be very disciplined.”

