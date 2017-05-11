Sheffield Wednesday: Why Sam Hutchinson feels it is “vital” Carlos Carvalhal remains an Owl

Owls midfielder Sam Hutchinson hopes head coach Carlos Carvalhal extends his Hillsborough stay.

Carvalhal, who has guided Wednesday to back-to-back Championship play-off campaigns since his surprise appointment in June 2015, is out of contract this summer.

Carlos Carvalhal

A number of clubs in the Premier League and Portugal are reportedly contemplating a move for the 51-year-old at the end of the season.

Carvalhal, named the manager of the month for April, insists he is fully focused on winning promotion to the top-flight. He threatened to walk out of his Fulham pre-match press conference last week after being quizzed over his future.

Hutchinson told The Star: “It is vital Carlos stays for me because he’s the manager I’ve played the most under. I have a great relationship with him so fingers crossed he will stay. But, at the end of the day, that is the club’s decision and the players don’t get involved in anything like that.”

Carvalhal is currently preparing his Wednesday squad for the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Huddersfield Town, which takes place at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

“We are confident whoever we play,” said Hutchinson. “We have played together for nearly two years.

“We are the big name in the draw. Everyone is going to fear us really.

“We don’t worry about the two legs. We will go out there to try and win at Huddersfield and hopefully we will come back and do the job at home.”

When asked if the Owls are the team the other play-off sides wanted to avoid, Hutchinson replied: “Yes, without a shadow of a doubt. And if we are not, they are stupid.

“We put pressure on ourselves. We know how good we are as a team and I don’t think we have really shown it.

“We were really good in the two Newcastle games and now we have to show it when it matters.”

Meanwhile, the Owls Under-23s will face Hull City in the Professional Development League Two Play-Off Final tomorrow. The tie will be staged at Hillsborough, kick-off 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £3 adults, £2 concessions and entry is free for season ticket holders.

The South Stand will be open for the fixture.

