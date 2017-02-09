Sheffield Wednesday: Why the Owls let Matt Penney and Sean Clare go out on loan

Uder-23s boss Neil Thompson has explained the thinking behind letting youngsters Matt Penney and Sean Clare leave Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

Left-sided player Penney and midfielder Clare joined Bradford City and Accrington Stanley on a temporary basis last month.

Penney is still waiting to make his Bantams debut but has been named in their matchday squad on two occasions while Clare has made two starts and one substitute appearance for League Two side Stanley.

Thompson told The Star: “For Matt and Sean, it is about being in a first-team environment.

“They have been terrific for us but they are at that age where they need to be playing matches.

“Matt and Sean are good players and the key, as it is for anybody, is transfering the game they have into the first-team environment. The pressure and intensity of the matches is completely different.

“It is alright playing in front of 50 to 100 people in a development match but there are thousands of people watching first-team football every week. It is about handling the occasion and not being afraid of it.”

Youth boss Thompson, who watched Clare help Stanley beat Notts County 2-0 last weekend, added: “I went to watch Sean at Accrington on Saturday and he played 65 minutes and did well.

“We hope Sean and Matt do well and we will keep an eye on their progress.”

