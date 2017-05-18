Should Jordan Rhodes have taken a penalty? Sheffield Wednesday fans give their verdict

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes passed up the chance to take a penalty in their shoot-out defeat to Huddersfield Town as he didn't feel confident enough.

Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee, Jack Hunt and Fernando Forestieri all stepped up in a dramatic finish to the Championship play-offs semi-final second leg against Huddersfield Town which had finished 1-1 after extra time last night.

Fernando Forestieri saw his penalty saved and Huddersfield went through to the final against Reading at Wembley on May 29.

After the game, Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal revealed Rhodes - a £10 million signing from Premier League team Middlesbrough - declined to take a spot kick.

He said: "(Rhodes) did not want to (take a penalty). He said that he was not confident to take the penalty so that is why."

Heartbroken Owls fans have been divided over the player's decision today with many posting their views on Facebook.

Chris Waite said: "He gets paid to score goals and should have practiced 1000 penalties during the week to be confident."

Pete Bradbury added: "If I was one of the other players I wouldn't be happy with him."

Kayleigh Robinson said she doesn't believe the Owls have "got the best from Rhodes yet" but added she thinks "he will shine next season if he is played right and has the service around him."

But others were more supportive.

Marge Taylor said: "I hate it when individual players get blamed. It's down to the team, including the manager. A true supporter would support their team in win lose or draw."

Steve Walsh added: "Let's not scapegoat players. Time to suck it up and move on."

Chris Waite posted: "It takes a big man to admit he wasn't confident and was putting the team first."