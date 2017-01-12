VIDEO: Almen Abdi remains on the sidelines for Sheffield Wednesday as they gear up for Huddersfield Town clash

Midfielder Almen Abdi has been ruled out of Sheffield Wednesday’s encounter with Championship promotion rivals Huddersfield Town.

The former Watford player, who has struggled to make an impact since moving to Hillsborough, is still nursing a dead leg. Abdi has missed the Owls’ last four fixtures.

David Jones picked up a knock in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat away to Middlesbrough but has resumed first-team training.

Speaking at his press briefing today, Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal also revealed Gary Hooper is a minor injury concern. The striker returned to action following a seven-week lay-off last Monday, netting a brace in the Owls Under-23s victory against Barnsley.

Carvalhal, who declined to comment on talk Wednesday are on the brink of signing Reds striker Sam Winnall, said: “Gary Hooper played with the Under-23s but he felt a little pain in his leg.

“We think he will train 100 per cent tomorrow. He trained with a few limitations today. Let’s see if he will be back tomorrow.”

A hamstring knock kept five-goal forward Hooper out of action for nine matches.

“It’s amazing to have him back,” said Carvalhal. “It’s very good to us.

“I’m looking forward to having Gary back as soon as possible.

“Gary is an important player who scores goals. He gives us pace and different attributes to the other strikers that we have.”

