VIDEO: Carlos Carvalhal explains why he benched Fernando Forestieri in Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Blackburn Rovers

Boss Carlos Carvalhal praised the impact of substitute Fernando Forestieri after Sheffield Wednesday’s hard-fought victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Forestieri, the Owls’ eight-goal top-scorer, dropped to the bench against relegation-threatened Rovers, with Carvalhal opting to field Adam Reach on the left flank.

But the Argentine-born forward came on for Morgan Fox at half-time and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. Forestieri looked lively and a goal disallowed for offside.

Carvalhal told The Star: “Fernando created an impact and gave energy. He had three or four shots and almost scored. He scored one but was offside.”

The Owls chief’s decision to leave out Forestieri raised eyebrows but Carvalhal defended his call, saying: “What I tried to find was the best way to win the game.

“Fernando is not a typical player who can play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

“If you remember last season, I said he’s a player who needs more time to recover than others.

“He’s a player who is fresh at the moment so he could be important on Saturday as he’s more fresh than his colleagues.

“I’m not saying he will play at the beginning or not but he can create a big impact in the game because he’s more fresh than his colleagues.

“We must manage things like that all season.”

Left-back Fox and striker Sam Winnall were brought off due to fatigue, according to Carvalhal.

“Sam and Morgan seemed a little tired as they ran a lot in the last game,” he said. “They did good team work.

“Morgan played twice in a few days and didn’t look fresh and I decided to change him.”

Vincent Sasso’s first half double helped the Owls claim a third consecutive Championship win but Carvalhal accepts it was an ugly win.

“I know it was not nice but the taste of victories is very good,” he said. “I prefer to win the three points than play very, very well and have lots of shots and after we draw or lose.

“It happened one or another time last season. We are learning.”

