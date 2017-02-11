VIDEO: Carlos Carvalhal’s joy at new signing Jordan Rhodes opening his Sheffield Wednesday account in Birmingham City win

Carlos Carvalhal admitted it was a “nice moment” when new striker Jordan Rhodes celebrated his first goal in Owls colours with his father Andy.

Rhodes made a dream home debut, opening the scoring in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Hillsborough last night.

The Scotland international rose highest in the penalty area to nod in Ross Wallace’s well flighted free-kick and he was quick to celebrate with his dad, who is the Owls’ goalkeeping coach.

Rhodes, who will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan with Wednesday before completing a permanent £8million switch in the summer, sprinted 50 yards to the dug-out to jump into Andy’s arms. It was the 27-year-old’s first goal since April 2016 when he registered in a 2-2 draw for Middlesbrough away to the Blues.

Owls head coach Carvalhal said: “It was an emotional moment. They both wanted to work together at Sheffield Wednesday.

“It was normal. I was very happy and it was a nice moment.”

Competition for places up front is likely to hot up over the coming weeks, with Steven Fletcher having completed a three-match suspension and Gary Hooper close to recovering from a quad injury.

But Rhodes and Sam Winnnall led the line well versus Birmingham and deservedly got on the scoresheet.

“We have many options (up front),” said Carvalhal. “It is not something I’m worried about.

“I’m very happy with the situation as we have a lot of games coming up.

“I want all the strikers to be available. We are more strong when they are all available.”

Hooper (quad) and Tom Lees (knee) are still receiving treatment and are doubts for Tuesday’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Carvalhal said: “I hope we can recover Gary and Tom as we need all the players.

“They are progressing. Let’s see in the next few days whether we can recover them or not. But they are getting better and have given us good signs.”

