VIDEO: GAME ON! Huddersfield Town haven't missed an opportunity against Sheffield Wednesday according to boss David Wagner

Huddersfield boss David Wagner declared it "game on" after his side were held to a goalless draw by Sheffield Wednesday in their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

The Terriers, who finished the regular season in fifth, controlled possession at the John Smith's Stadium but were unable to break the deadlock.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner with Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal

They now head to Hillsborough for the return leg on Wednesday and Wagner is insisting it was not an opportunity missed in front of their own fans.

"I think it is game on," the German said. "We will not play them off the park, we played Sheffield Wednesday, no one should forget it.

"We dominated and we had chances, but it is game on.

"I am satisfied with the performance of course, I wished we had a goal and a victory but it isn't the case. We take the 0-0.

"The pressure has been on them since they have got in the play-offs. We are the underdogs, today performance-wise we didn't see that. It is game on, it's 0-0 at half-time.

"We did everything today to play an open game."