Video: ‘Intimidating’ Hillsborough roar can help fire Sheffield Wednesday to Wembley

Jack Hunt is confident the Owls will make home advantage count in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final encounter with Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men claimed a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday to extend their unbeaten streak against the Terriers to eight matches.

Owls fans in full voice at Hillsborough....Pic Steve Ellis

Wednesday will be aiming to book their place in the showpiece final when they entertain Huddersfield on Wednesday night.

Ex-Terriers right-back Hunt said: “Hopefully it will be a special night in front of our fans under the lights and one where we come out on top.

“We fancy ourselves at home. Definitely. Our crowd really get behind us and hopefully it will intimidate them and put them off their game.”

Huddersfield dominated for long periods, enjoying 69 per cent of possession.

Jack Hunt wins the ball in yesterday's semi-final against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium

“We weren’t good on the ball and created very few chances but 0-0 away from home is not a bad result at all,” said Hunt. “I think you have to give them credit. They pressed us well.

“It might have been a little off day for us with the ball but the clean sheet was very important and we are confident going back home playing in front of our fans.

“We as players know what we need to do. We will rest up now and go again on Wednesday. We will work a little bit on Tuesday on what we need to do better.”