Video: Jordan Rhodes says Sheffield Wednesday are as good as the Middlesbrough side that made it to the Premier League

New boy Jordan Rhodes says he can already see similarities between the Middlesbrough team that won promotion to the Premier League last season and play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

The Scotland international found the back of the net six times as Boro pipped Brighton and Hove Albion to the second automatic promotion spot last time around.

Jordan Rhodes

When asked how the Owls compare with Boro’s class of 2016, Rhodes, who plundered 156 league goals in his spells for Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers, said: “It’s a team that has equal ability. They play in different way to the one I played in last year.

“Wednesday possess good quality and hopefully that can shine through in these last few months towards the end of the season.”

Having joined Wednesday on loan on transfer deadline day, Rhodes could make his debut in their televised clash at struggling Wigan Athletic tonight.

“It would be fantastic to score goals in a team that wins promotion,” he said. “Everyone dreams of that.

“All the players in there are thinking the same they want to play and contribute to a winning team. That’s the aim.

“Its not about me. It’s not about who scores the goals. It’s about Sheffield Wednesday picking up points and getting them the status of the Premier League.”

Rhodes, who turns 27 on Sunday, said he is hungry and keen to make up for lost time after being frozen out at Boro.

“These things happen in football,” admitted Rhodes, who played just 24 times for the Teesiders after after joining from Blackburn for £9m in January 2016. “It’s just not nice when it happens to you. I’ve learned a lot about myself this last six month. Hopefully I will be better in the long run and stronger going forward.

“All I can say is it was a real privilege to play for Middlesbrough. Unfortunately I wasn’t called upon too much, but I tried my best when I was wearing the red of Middlesbrough. I can look back and I’ve not got any regrets. I did all I could do and the fans were great.”

