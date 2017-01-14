Video: Liam Palmer excited by Sheffield Wednesday’s battle for promotion with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Leeds United

Claiming the bragging rights as the top Yorkshire side in the division is a welcome bonus to any season.

But this term it is more than likely such an honour will have even greater significance, with promotion pushes on the minds of all but one of the White Rose sides in the Championship.

Liam Palmer made his 150th appearance for the Owls in the FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough last week

Sheffield Wednesday head into today’s Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town sitting sixth in the table.

Visitors Huddersfield are fifth while county rivals Leeds United last night opened up a seven point cushion within the top six, moving into third after a win over Derby County.

Full back Liam Palmer says the fact Wednesday are battling for promotion with Yorkshire neighbours has added extra spice to the campaign.

“We are all fighting at the right end of the table,” Palmer said.

“It’s nice to see for Yorkshire but I know the fans will want us to be on top of that pile come the end of the season and we will definitely aim for that.

“Leeds, Huddersfield and us are pushing for promotion so hopefully we can be the ones to break that duck.

“It does add that little bit of extra spice with the Yorkshire teams doing well.

“In recent years, we have been playing them when we have all been down near the bottom.”

Victory today would see Wednesday move a minimum of four points clear of seventh place ahead of their trip to current Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion next Friday and before a run of six matches against teams in the bottom half of the table.

Palmer says the next month is a crucial period for the Owls and he is keen to start it in style by completing the double over Huddersfield, following on from one of their best performances of the season in winning the reverse fixture.

He said: “It’s so tight up there that a couple of wins against the teams around us can really make a difference.

“We know how important the next month is and I think after this month we will have a clearer indication of whereabouts we are heading to.”

David Wagner’s Huddersfield head to Hillsborough on a run of five wins and two draws from their last seven league fixtures which has rapidly reignited their promotion hopes which flagged after a stunning start to the season.

Palmer believes Town deserve a lot of credit for confounding the critics and maintaining their form this season and is expecting a tough test this afternoon.

He said: “They set off like a house on fire but they have maintained it.

“They have got some really good players as we saw at their place.

“We know we have to switched on for 90 minutes as they’ve got Nahki Wells who is a proven goalscorer and Elias Kachunga has done well for them.

“They’ve got some good talent up front and as a defence we have to be aware of that.”