VIDEO: Not so three and easy as Carlos Carvalhal admits 3-0 win over Birmingham City flattered Sheffield Wednesday

Carlos Carvalhal was thrilled with Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Birmingham City but conceded the scoreline flattered his team.

Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall claimed their first goals in Owls colours to help nudge Carvalhal’s side closer to the Championship’s top five.

Jordan Rhodes embraces his dad Andy after scoring on his home debut

Substitute Adam Reach added a late third to seal Wednesday’s biggest victory over the season and the result moved them five points clear of seventh-placed Norwich City.

Carvalhal said: “It was a heavy score for Birmingham but in my opinion we deserved to win because we created more chances. It was good to score three goals. The win was important.

“We were very good in the opening 20 to 25 minutes. We achieved one goal and could have scored more.”

He praised their defence following the Owls’ 13th clean sheet in 30 matches.

Owls Carlos Carvalhal at the final whistle....Pic Steve Ellis

“Football is not just about attacking,” he said. “The defensive part is also important. We were compact and solid.”

Carvalhal, who hopes Tom Lees (knee) will be fit to face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, was delighted Rhodes and Winnall opened their Wednesday goalscoring accounts.

“They have not been here long and the understanding is not perfect between and the rest of the team but they are doing well,” he said.

“They have shown good signs.”

Sam Winnall celebrates his goal with Jordan Rhodes

But he is adamant the Owls are not the finished article.

“Just because we won 3-0 doesn’t mean everything is perfect,” said Carvalhal. “We must correct things.

“One thing we must improve is the connection between the attackers because it is a new dynamic. Different players have different characteristics. They must get to know each other more to be better and better.”