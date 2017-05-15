Video: Satisfaction for Sheffield Wednesday’s Carlos Carvalhal after a battle with Huddersfield Town

Carlos Carvalhal declared himself satisfied with Sheffield Wednesday’s goalless draw at Huddersfield Town in first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The Owls’ backline, marshalled expertly by Tom Lees and Glenn Loovens, limited the Terriers to few clear-cut chances at a noisy John Smith’s Stadium yesterday.

Thumbs up from Owls Carlos Carvalhal....Pic Steve Ellis

Despite failing to register a shot on target, Wednesday stretched their unbeaten streak against Huddersfield to eight matches.

Head coach Carvalhal said: “We are moderately satisfied. I think this is a positive result. All teams in this kind of situation, they go to play away in their semi-final, they want to make sure they’re in the second game.

“We wanted to make sure the second game was alive; we did that and now we will play at home and it will be a final.

“We’re not favourites in this competition. There have been two draws so every team still has 25 per cent. The value of all four teams are similar. We had a similar game to this here in the season.”

Carvalhal, who expects Sam Hutchinson (knee) to be available for the second leg on Wednesday, is backing the club’s supporters to play a big part in midweek.

He said: “Our fans are amazing and will play a very big part on Wednesday, so we must play our part too,” said Carvalhal.

“I remember last season when we played Brighton in the play-off semi-finals at Hillsborough.

“Our fans gave us a big push and we won 2-0. We put in a fantastic performance and the supporters made a huge impact.

“Huddersfield’s fans made a very positive impact on the way they played today and were a credit to them because they gave a lot of support.

“But I believe on Wednesday that our supporters can help our team to play with tempo and help us score goals. We respect Huddersfield and they’re a very good team but let’s push our fans and our team to do better on Wednesday night.”

Wednesday are hopeful Gary Hooper will shrug off his hamstring injury in time for the second leg. His striking berth went to Fernando Forestieri.

Carvalhal said: “He is outside with the ball. If we get to the final, Gary will, absolutely, be okay for the final. Let’s see how he progresses day by day and whether he can be available or not for the game on Wednesday.”