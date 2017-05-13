VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal pays tribute to Owls academy

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has hailed the progress of Wednesday’s academy.

The Owls Under-23s were crowned the Professional Development League Two national champions last night, beating Hull City 3-1 at Hillsborough last night.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Strikes by George Hirst (2) and Liam Williams either side of half-time ensured Wednesday won the play-off final and claimed the local bragging rights.

Victory capped a memorable season for the Owls’ development squad, who also finished top of the PDL 2 North table.

Wednesday’s Under-18s also acquitted themselves well, finishing second in their table to qualify for the play-off semi-finals.

Speaking at his press briefing today, Carvalhal said: “I want to congratulate the academy. We won the Under-23s final yesterday and were in the semi-finals of the Under-18s. It is a great achievement for the academy.”

Head coach Carvalhal watched the Owls defeat Hull in front of over 2,700 fans yesterday.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“The boys have done very well,” he said. “We decided not to put any of the senior guys in because the boys have done very well during the season.

Owls Under-23s celebrate winning the play-off final

“Only Cameron [Dawson] played and the boys did really well.

“I give congratulations to the coaches and staff of the academy. We are working together and doing something very, very good at Sheffield Wednesday.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter

George Hirst bagged a brace against Hull

Matt Penney