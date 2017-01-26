VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal salutes Owls character

Carlos Carvalhal has praised his Wednesday players’ mentality as they step up their preparations for the trip to Bristol City.

The Owls, occupying the final Championship play-off position, have scored an impressive seven goals in added on time this season.

Carvalhal’s men have been the king of the late show in the second-tier, securing victories over the Robins, Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United courtesy of 90th minute strikes.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Wednesday also rescued draws at Brentford and Preston North End after finding the back of the net in the dying minutes.

Carvalhal, who will have to rejig his midfield when they go to Ashton Gate next Tuesday with Sam Hutchinson set to start a two-match suspension following his red card against Brighton and Hove Albion, told the club’s website: “It is absolutely fantastic.

“These kind of things represent how much we want to win the games. We play with our heart.

“Only teams with a strong mentality and play with a big heart achieve goals in the last minutes of games.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Head coach Carvalhal is adamant the Championship is stronger and “more competitive” this year.

He thinks the team have “grown up fast” over the last 12 months but warned: “We can’t think because we achieved the Play-Off Final we are better than our opponents because we are not. We can discuss the three points with all of them.

“The Championship is more competitive than last season. The teams who were relegated are very strong. Teams like Norwich and Aston Villa are not in a good position but they are strong.”

Carvalhal will be hoping full-back Jack Hunt (knee) is passed fit to play against Bristol City, who are fifth-from-bottom.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter