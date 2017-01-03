Video: Sheffield Wednesday could add another midfielder as Carvalhal waits to assess Kieran Lee injury

Boss Carlos Carvalhal says Sheffield Wednesday may look to bolster their midfield options if Kieran Lee faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Four-goal star Lee was taken off at half-time in the Owls’ Hillsborough draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday due to his ongoing hip injury.

Carvalhal, who is believed to want a new left-back and striker in the January transfer window, told The Star: “If someone has a problem, we must of course try to bring a player to cover the position.”

Lee, one of five changes to the Owls’ starting line-up, has been hampered by the injury over the last month and it has contributed to his patchy form. The 28-year-old was forced off against Rotherham United and sat out their two away fixtures versus Newcastle United and Preston North End.

Carvalhal said he had no choice but to substitute Lee yesterday, saying “He’s playing with pain so he had to come off. Kieran didn’t perform at the same level. It is my responsibility as I put him to play.

“We rested Kieran for some games to try and give him time to recover. We expected him to recover but it was a bad sign against Wolves.”

When asked whether Lee will need an operation to fix the injury, Carvalhal said: “I will talk with the medical department and see what we can do about him. We must make a decision because he can’t carry on playing like this.”

Wednesday are short of cover in the centre, with Almen Abdi also out injured.