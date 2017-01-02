Video: Sheffield Wednesday fans simply the best, says Adam Reach as goal-hero calls for even more backing

Goal-hero Adam Reach has paid a glowing tribute to Wednesday’s “incredible” supporters, claiming they are the best he has experienced in his career.

The winger, formerly of Middlesbrough, made the claim following Saturday’s last-gasp equaliser against his old club Preston North End.

Reach lashed in his first goal in Owls colours deep into added on time in front of over 4,300 fans who travelled to Deepdale to rescue a point for Carlos Carvalhal’s team and extend their unbeaten run to four outings.

The left-sided player, recruited for a club-record £5million last August, told The Star: “The fans were incredible.

“Players always say the fans’ are the 12th man but especially games like this where we weren’t quite at our best.

“We maybe needed a push from somewhere whether that was the fans or the manager out there. I thought the fans really pushed us on and we were never going to stop trying.

“That’s why they travel for scenes like that at the end.”

The Owls are set to attract their biggest crowd of the season at Hillsborough when they lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers today and Reach is backing the fans to play a big part in their success this year.

The 23-year-old said: “The fans are right up there and probably the best I’ve played for. We sell-out our allocations whether it is Newcastle or Preston.

“We need more of the same from them as they do performance wise from us. If they keep turning up in their numbers and supporting us and we can put on performances for them, it will be a special end to the season.”

Adam Reach fires in the equaliser against Preston

Wednesday hope Fernando Forestieri and Kieran Lee will be passed fit to play after missing the trip to Lancashire while new loan recruit Callum McManaman is in contention to make his debut.