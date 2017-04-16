VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday skipper Glenn Loovens on course for Owls return at QPR

Glenn Loovens is poised to hand the Owls a major fitness boost ahead of their clash at Queens Park Rangers.

The Wednesday captain was a notable absentee in their narrow Good Friday win over Cardiff City.

Loovens was not risked against his former club due to a groin injury he aggravated versus Newcastle United, with Vincent Sasso deputising admirably at centre-half.

But the experienced Dutch defender is in contention to return to action at Loftus Road.

Speaking after the 1-0 Cardiff triumph, Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal revealed Loovens offered to line up against the Bluebirds despite not being fully fit.

He said: “Glenn is a fantastic character. He was not 100 per cent and neither was Sasso but he said he would be there if Sasso couldn’t play. It is fantastic to hear these kind of things.”

Sasso passed a fitness test on Thursday and he played his part in helping Wednesday record a 15th league clean sheet.

Carvalhal said: “Sasso was okay so we protected Glenn so we believe that on Monday he will be okay.”

The Owls will be searching for a fourth successive win when they take on Ian Holloway’s QPR team.

“It will be a difficult game,” said Carvalhal. “QPR are very organised; they changed the coach and didn’t start well but with time the team started improving and started playing better football.

“I like the coach. He didn’t start good but he had the confidence of everybody and started changing a lot of things. We are expecting a lot of fans to go to London because we always have a lot of fans traveling to support us and we will be ready.”

